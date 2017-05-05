Toyota’s flagship midsize sedan, the 2017 Avalon
Toyota has been manufacturing its premium midsize sedan, the Avalon, for over 20 years. With a starting MSRP of $33,300, the 2017 Avalon is available in eight models: XLE, XLE Plus, XLE Premium, Touring, Limited, Hybrid XLE Plus, Hybrid XLE Premium and Hybrid Limited.
Avalon’s sleek profile is accented by a stylish front grille and tasteful chrome trim. Nine exterior colors are available. Inside, the cabin offers comfortable seating and a spacious 16-cubic-foot trunk (14 cubic feet in the Hybrid).
Avalon interior
A comfortable, quiet cabin has been an Avalon signature since the model debuted more than two decades ago. Premium amenities and design touches define the Avalon interior, which is available in three color themes: almond leather, light gray leather and black leather.
The standard equipment level starts out generous. The Avalon XLE grade includes as standard medium-grain leather seating, the Smart Key System with push-button start and 17-inch dark gray painted alloy wheels. The Limited trim adds perforated leather, along with its automatic climate control system, which operates in three zones, including the rear seat area. (Other grades have a dual-zone system.)
With seating for five, rear legroom is listed at 39.2 inches, rear shoulder room is 57 inches and rear hip room is 54.6 inches.
Under the hood
The Avalon’s standard 3.5-liter, DOHC V6 with Dual VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing with intelligence) produces 268 horsepower and 248 foot-pounds of torque. Teamed with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the V6 features an average fuel economy of 21 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway and 24 mpg combined.
Avalon Hybrid
The Hybrid Synergy Drive system combines output from a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and an electric motor.
The system produces a combined 200 horsepower and varies power between the gas engine and electric motor, or combines both, as needed. Fuel economy averages are 40 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on the highway.
