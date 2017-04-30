Volkswagen’s 2017 Jetta
In America, the Jetta has been Volkswagen’s best-selling car for many years. With a starting MSRP of $17,895, the 2017 Jetta lineup is comprised of four models: S, SE, SEL and GLI.
Jetta lineup
The Jetta lineup is simplified in 2017. The base S trim includes a 1.4-liter, 150-horsepower engine, 16-inch steel wheels as standard, two-tone cloth seats and more. It offers optional 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.
Additionally for 2017, the midline SE adds many new features, including 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, keyless access, V-Tex leatherette seats and more. While the top SEL trim highlights include a 1.8-liter, 170-hp engine, exterior chrome accents, and Climatronic automatic dual-zone climate control, for 2017, the Jetta GLI is additionally available in only one trim, with a 2.0-liter, 210-hp engine, standard 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and more.
Under the hood
The 2017 Volkswagen Jetta features three different engines: 1.4T engine, 1.8T engine and 2.0T engine.
The Jetta 1.4-liter engine features has 150 horsepower, 184 foot-pounds of torque and fuel economy averages of 28 mpg in the city, 38 mpg on the highway and 32 mpg combined when paired with the available six-speed automatic transmission.
The Jetta 1.8T engine produces 170 horsepower and 184 foot-pounds of torque. The estimated fuel economy ratings are 25 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway and 29 mpg combined when paired with the six-speed automatic transmission.
The 2.0T engine powers the Jetta GLI model. This 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine produces 210 horsepower and 207 foot-pounds of torque. Estimated fuel economy ratings are 24 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway and 27 mpg combined.
Interior design
The Jetta features a comfortable interior, with rear-seat legroom of 38.1 inches and rear-seat shoulder room of 53.6-inches. Additionally, the Jetta offers 15.7 cubic feet of trunk space.
With seating for five, the Jetta offers several optional features based on trim, including interior piano black and chrome accents.
•••
Volkswagen of America sells vehicles through approximately 652 independent U.S. dealers. To learn more about the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, visit your local Southeast Texas Volkswagen dealer or log on to www.vw.com.