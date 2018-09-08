World War II drama pits leading men against each other
While this doesn’t have the emotional gut punch of “Munich,” it’s a solid companion piece for similar subject matter in its factual account about the capture of Adolf Eichmann, the SS officer largely responsible for Hitler’s “Final Solution,” which led to the deaths of over 6 million Jews during WWII.
“Munich” was as much about revenge as it was justice, while this just sticks mostly to the facts and therein lies the problem, it’s just not that dramatic a story. As it goes, a teenaged girl and German refugee, Sylvia Hermann (Haley Lu Richardson) living in Buenos Aires met a young man named Klaus (Joe Alwyn) in a club who stated his last name as “Eichmann,” and said his uncle was a big war hero. Through channels, she and her father, Lothar Hermann (Peter Strauss), were able to reach the Israeli government with this information in the hopes they would pursue it as they were certain the “uncle” he spoke about was indeed, Adolf Eichmann.
The trouble was by the early ‘50s, when this takes place, the Israeli government was less concerned with hunting down Nazi war criminals as it was strengthening its own security. But after lengthy discussion on allowing Eichmann to go unpunished and a blessing from Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion (Simon Russell Beale), a team is assembled and a plan is made to capture Eichmann and bring him back to Israel to be put on trial to answer for his crimes.
Oscar Isaac plays true Mossad agent Peter Malkin, a member of the team who actually captures Eichmann as he walked home from a bus stop outside of Buenos Aires where he was openly living with his wife and children as Ricardo Klement, a foreman at an auto factory.
The real game begins when...
