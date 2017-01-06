Hot pizza, brick-oven style, and cold brews, too!

As the weather grows cooler to kick off the New Year, the thought of hot pizza is even that much more enticing. But if you’re growing tired of the same old mainstream pizza places, give Brick Oven Pizza in Lumberton a try.

What sets this pizzeria apart from its competitors?

“The way the pizza is cooked on bricks just makes it taste amazing,” said Cristi Pickering, manager at Brick Oven Pizza. “It gives it a nice, crispy crust. It’s not too fluffy.”

Cooking pizza in a brick oven imparts a unique smoky flavor that cannot be reproduced in a normal kitchen oven. The high temperature produces other flavors not achieved by slow cooking. Vegetable toppings are crispier than those produced on pizzas made in a normal oven, as well. Keeping these toppings fresh doesn’t hurt, either.

“We have fresh products — all fresh meat and fresh vegetables,” Pickering said.

The “skins” are made fresh daily, as well. That’s pizza maker jargon to describe a dough round that has been shaped and stretched or rolled out from a dough ball into a pizza round in preparation for dressing and baking.

After the skin is prepped with everything you’ve ordered, it is placed inside the brick oven.

Carnivores that we are, we ordered Bubba’s Choice, a pizza with pepperoni, ham, beef, Italian sausage and, of course, topped with mozzarella.

But if you are looking for something besides pizza, Brick Oven has you covered.

Spaghetti and meatballs is a solid choice. The noodles are smothered in al dente sauce, piled with meatballs, topped with mozzarella cheese, cooked until golden brown, and served with a slice of garlic bread.

Salad lovers will appreciate the Mortar Salad. Get the “brick and mortar” pun — clever, isn’t it?

This salad is piled high with lettuce and your choice of ham, turkey or chicken. It is topped with mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese and bacon bits.

And no matter how chilly it is outside, cold beer is always in season, as far as we’re concerned.

“We have the coldest beer in Lumberton,” Pickering said. “We keep our mugs frozen and kegs cold.”

Daily drink specials include Texas Tuesdays, where you can get ZiegenBock draft mugs for $2 and super mugs for $4. On Wacky Wednesdays, the pizzeria offers a gluten-free beer, 12-ounce bottles of Redbridge, for $3.75 each. Each Thirsty Thursday, patrons get $1 off all draught beer and wines. Landshark Lager lovers will enjoy Fins Up Fridays, where you can enjoy $2 mugs and $4 super mugs of Landshark. Salsa Saturdays are nice, as well. All tables receive taster basket of salsa and chips and import bottles, including Corona and Corona Light and Modelo, are only $3.75.

Also noteworthy is the inclusion of Bombshell Blonde Ale, crafted by Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, on the draft beer menu. Nice!