It’s not all fine dining

Just a few short days ago, Burger King gave fast food junkies something new — the Whopperrito. The company that has given you Chicken Fries and Mac ‘n’ Cheetos now offers something out of this world.

The Whopperrito, at 570 calories, is made with flame-grilled 100 percent beef and seasoned with a special blend of spices to deliver the ultimate burger-burrito mashup. Then it’s stuffed with a creamy queso, pickles, diced onions, juicy tomatoes, and crisp lettuce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. It’s is only $2.99 by itself or $4.99 as a combo.

For some comic relief, search “People Try Burger King’s Whopperrito” on YouTube. Once people get past the mental and visual barriers, the reviews are generally positive.

“We’re infusing classic American fare with Tex-Mex flare,” Alex Macedo, president of Burger King’s North American brand, said in a press release. “The Whopperrito is a new interpretation of the Tex-Mex trend in a way that only Burger King restaurants could imagine, and uses the classic flame-grilled 100 percent beef Whopper sandwich meat to set this burger-burrito hybrid apart from other burritos out there.”

Speaking of real Mexican food, Taco Bell has added two more burritos to the menu — the Crunchy Cheesey Core Burrito (630 calories) and a spicy version, both for $1.99.

It comes with a center, which has three melted cheeses with taco strips, seasoned beef, rice and a special sauce.

Jack in the Box, which recently opened a restaurant in the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, is now offering in all stores the Jack’s Brewhouse Bacon Burger.

Inspired by the innovative flavors of pub burgers, Jack’s Brewhouse Bacon Burger offers guests an elevated dining experience, all within easy reach of the drive-thru window or service counter.

A perfect pairing of beer and burger, Jack’s Brewhouse Bacon Burger starts with Jack’s Signature Patty (1/4 pound) topped with grilled onions and hickory smoked bacon. Next, it’s layered with a decadent porter ale cheese sauce, freshly sliced tomatoes and hand-leafed lettuce. Finally, a creamy pub sauce is generously spread on both sides of a toasted artisan potato bun for the ultimate brew house-inspired burger experience.

“We’ve combined quality, craveable convenience and elevated indulgence for a new level of burger,” said Iwona Alter, Jack in the Box vice president of product marketing, in a statement. “We think our loyal guests as well as new customers will love the burger’s distinctive flavors and decadent ingredients.”

It’s only 804.81 calories. Indulge.

Sonic Drive-in is hosting “Wing Night in America” by offering buy get one free wings Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to close. All boneless, flavors include Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey, Pineapple Habanero, Asian Sweet Chili, Buffalo and Honey BBQ.

Chili’s, which has several locations throughout Southeast Texas, has added two new craft burgers that feature grass-fed beef patties that are also antibiotic-free with no added hormones.

The Sunrise Burger features a farm-fresh, cage-free fried egg, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion and tomato with Chili’s Signature sauce.

The Ultimate Bacon Burger gives you double bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, jalapeño aioli, spicy Buffalo sauce and honey chipotle sauce. They also come with house-made garlic dill picks and homestyle fries, for $11.99.

Fair and carnival fried food lovers can now rejoice as Hostess has debuted their first ever frozen food — Deep Fried Twinkies. Exclusively at Walmart stores throughout North America, the Twinkies are fried in a funnel-cake like batter, which will then need to be placed in the oven to finish off. Your choices are Original and Chocolate. Each box contains seven Twinkies (220 calories each) and costs $4.76 per box.

Available for a limited time only, Whataburger has the Avocado Bacon Burger, which is a 100 percent pure beef patty with crispy bacon, fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, American cheese and creamy pepper sauce piled up on Texas Toast. It’s 810 calories, but hey, it’s Whataburger.

Let’s finish up with some fine breakfast food at Carl’s Jr. The Pretzel Breakfast Sandwich in sausage, bacon or ham, comes with American and Swiss cheese on an Auntie Anne’s soft pretzel roll (680 calories).