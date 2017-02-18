Rockin’ your taste buds

Butch Arsement has been rockin’ the taste buds of Southeast Texans for more than 15 years with his country cookin’ with a Cajun flare.

Arsement keeps it interesting at his restaurant, Rockin’ A Cafe on West Cardinal Drive, which offers different entrées to choose from daily on the steam table.

“I’ve just always enjoyed cooking. … We’ve got a lot of kin that have restaurants in Louisiana,” Arsement said. “This is more Cajun-style. Louisiana does a lot of steam tables in their grocery stores.”

“You’ve got about 6,000-7,000 industrial workers on this road,” Arsement continued, explaining why he opted for the steam table in his restaurant. “The biggest majority of them only have about 30-45 minutes to eat, so they want to come in and get it quick.”

Southern favorites like chicken-fried steak, hamburger steak, fried pork chops, baked chicken, sliced brisket and fried fish can be paired up with delicious sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy, mustard greens and corn, to name a few.

“The meat’s fresh. That’s the deal,” Arsement said. “The most popular is the chicken fried steak and the second is the hamburger steak.”

In addition to the great entrées and sides, each steam-table plate comes with a roll or cornbread and a dessert such as apple cobbler — a combination that turns first-time customers into regulars.

Just ask Joe Johnson.

“I’ve been eating here every day for the past seven years. Everything is good,” Johnson said.

And Johnson is one of many returning customers, according to Arsement.

“We have about 60-70 people that eat here every day,” he said.

The restaurant itself is only a small segment of Arsement’s business, however.

“I’d say about 75 percent of my business is catering,” he said.

Arsement said he has built relationships with many of the refineries in the area, and although he prefers a heads-up, has the ability to cook up a meal of any size usually with little notice.

For years, Rockin’ A was cooking between 35,000 – 45,000 pounds of crawfish for commercial customers annually, but only recently began opening up the café on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 4:30-10 p.m. for Crawfish Lovin’ Days during crawfish season. During Crawfish Lovin’ Days, patrons can enjoy crawfish, potatoes, corn on the cob and a bucket of beer.

Customers can even have their crawfish delivered to their house through the Waitr app, which Rockin’ A Cafe joined last month. The app, available on Google Play and the App Store, allows customers to order food from Rockin’ A Cafe and other restaurants that don’t traditionally deliver using their favorite smart phone device.

Rockin’ A also has banquet space available for rental.

Rockin’ A Cafe is at 3520 W. Cardinal Drive in Beaumont. For more information, follow Rockin’ A Cafe on Facebook or call (409) 842-0010. The restaurant is open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 4:30-10 p.m. for Crawfish Lovin’ Days during crawfish season.