What’s new in the drive-thru

After what seems to be the final cool spell before the hot, humid months bear down on us, some new cool treats from some of our favorite fast food joints have joined the menu for us to enjoy, if only for a limited time. And some supermarket powerhouses have introduced new products for you to try.

With the anticipated release of the superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 this weekend, Dairy Queen has teamed up with Marvel on the Guardians Awesome Mix Blizzard Treat. Ingredients include mini brookies (brownies and cookies baked together), caramel and choco chunks blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

“The Marvel collaboration allows us to bring our Fan Food philosophy to life in our new summer blockbuster Guardians Awesome Mix Blizzard Treat,” said Barry Westrum, executive vice president of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation.

There are five collectable cups as well, with a small serving size coming in at 670 calories (100 carbohydrates).

Get them while they last — Froot Loops Shake from Burger King. BK’s new shake starts with its brand of vanilla-flavored soft served blended with Kellogg’s Froot Loop cereal pieces and sweet sauce with a whipped topping. It’s 720 calories, 126 carbs.

For a short period of time, custard lovers can go to Sonic for one of their six Custard Concretes. Of course custard is a little different from ice cream; Sonic calls it “ice cream’s smoother, creamier cousin.”

The six flavors are vanilla custard with Heath toffee pieces; dark chocolate custard with Oreo cookie pieces; peanut butter custard with Butterfinger pieces; caramel with Snickers pieces; banana custard with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup pieces; and strawberry custard with M&M’s. The small sizes are 800 calories or more and 100 carbs.

“The addition of Custard Concretes is a creamier way of eating ice cream, pairing a smooth textured frozen treat with classic candy and cookie mix-ins,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development at Sonic. “We’re giving fans a deliciously new experience to try multiple flavor combinations, evolving our frozen menu treats.”

The makers of Bomb Pop are giving you a chance to “pucker up” with the ultimate sour experience of Warheads candy. Instead of the red, white and blue Bomb Pop popsicle, you get sour black cherry, green apple and blue raspberry (40 calories, 10 carbs).

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo is Tostitos Cantilla Sopapilla Cinnamon and Sugar flavored tortilla chips, made by Frito Lay. They are thin and made with cinnamon, sugar and honey (150 calories, 18 carbs).

Last year, Kraft introduced Cracker Barrel Mac and Cheese. Now, they will add a new oven baked variety for those who want to spend less time cooking. The three flavors are Sharp Cheddar, Sharp White Cheddar and Cheddar Harvarti, which has garlic.

Citing a desire for parents to keep their kids hydrated paired with a wariness of adult sport drinks, Kraft Heinz unveils new Capri Sun Sport, a flavored water beverage aimed at active kids (or rather the parents of active kids).

Capri Sun has created a drink for active kids called Capri Sun Sport that contains a blend of electrolytes and water. It has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and 25 percent fewer calories than leading regular sports drinks. The available flavors are Citrus Rush, Grape Blast and Fruit Frenzy.

Wienerschnitzel, which has a location in Beaumont (6050 Folsom), Lumberton (190 S. Main St.) and soon to re-open in Orange, is now serving schnitzel, but in chicken form. Introducing Chicken Schnitzel Sandwiches — Classic Ranch, BBQ Bacon, and Blazin’ Bacon Guacamole. Instead of veal, it’s a breaded boneless chicken filet.

Located inside Parkdale Mall at the Food Court, Arby’s has added back to its menu the Smokehouse Pork Belly Sandwich (860 calories, 49 carbs.).

With a very successful run in 2016, the sandwich ingredients are hickory smoked pork belly sliced extra thick and layered with smoked cheddar, barbecue sauce and crispy onions.

Also new at Arby’s is the Smoke Mountain Sandwich (820 calories, 51 carbs) and they boast that it’s the “smokiest sandwich” they’ve ever made. In between the two buns is 13-hour smoked brisket, smoked ham, smoked pork belly topped with smoked cheddar and smoky barbecue sauce.

Let’s end the food talk with a snack from Hostess, specifically the Twinkie. Enter the newest version, called the Chocolate Cake Twinkie. The golden sponge cake is replaced with chocolate cake, but has the same delicious crème filling.

“Twinkies are the most recognized and beloved brand in the sweet baked goods category, getting as close to perfection as possible,” said Burke Raine, Hostess senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Be it new flavors, new formats or different parts of the store, Twinkies are so iconic and well known that we have endless opportunities to extend the brand in ways that others can’t.”