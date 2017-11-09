‘A Very Electric Christmas’ Lutcher Theater, Orange Thursday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lutcher Theater invites everyone to kick-start the Christmas season with Lightwire Theater’s black-light performance of A Very Electric Christmas on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

People of all ages will be captivated by the dazzling visuals and unique menagerie of characters that magically appear out of the darkness. Each show provides a magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope.

A Very Electric Christmas is the story of a young bird named Max and his family heading south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm, he ends up lost and alone at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, his adventure begins, encountering Nutcracker soldiers, caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King. All are invited to brighten their holiday season with this captivating and magical glow-in- the-dark tale of adventure, friendship and love!

Lightwire Theater was created by Corbin Popp and Ian Carney. Together Popp, Carney and their wives created a way of performing that catches the attention of students and parents alike. Based in New Orleans, the team produces characters made from recyclable materials and an electroluminescent tubing known as “el wire.”

Each character is made of different recyclable materials like metal rods, signs, skateboards, plumbing supplies, fishing poles, duct tapes and back packs. These materials provide the shape of each costume that will be outlined by the electroluminescent tubing so the characters will show up for the black light performance. Lightwire creates these characters to run on batteries to provide a more vivid and active performance. Each individual character can take up to 200 hours to create and can use up to 16 AA batteries per show.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and are available online at lutcher.org or by calling (409) 886-5535. Patrons are invited to snap the season’s first photo with Santa and enjoy holiday cookies before the show beginning at 6 p.m. on the second floor lobby. The Lutcher Theater is at 601 Green Ave. in Orange.