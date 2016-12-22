Already have the Christmas shopping blues? Tired of looking for close parking spots at the big box stores only to have to wait in checkout lines for hours? Well here is your chance to celebrate the Holidays with Santa and his special elves on a Christmas cheer journey.

Invite family and friends to the “Broadway Christmas Wonderland” at the Lutcher Theater on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m. “Broadway Christmas Wonderland” is one of the most enchanting and delightful holiday shows ever to hit the stage.

This most loved Christmas show features glittering costumes, a dazzling cast, and the highest kicking Chorus Girls this side of the North Pole. The magic of the holidays is sure to unfold and paint the evening full of magical and colorful Winter Wonderland memories for the whole family.

Performances include “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells,” “Away in a Manger,” “O Holy Night,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself a Very Merry Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Deck the Halls.”

Tickets are $35-$60 and can be purchased online at lutcher.org, by phone at (409) 886-5535 or at the Lutcher box office (707 Main Ave.) in Orange. Show length is 1 hour and 55 minutes, which includes intermission.