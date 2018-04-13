The Golden Triangle Quilt Guild will host the “Color Your World” Quilt Show on Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ford Park Exhibit Hall (5115 IH-10 South). There will be over 400 quilts in a judged show plus over 75 vendors booth to shop from including Quilter’s Cottage, The Vintage Owl, Gray Rooster Wood Shop, Armadillo Alley Quilts, Sweet Magnolia Fabric, And Sew it Began, Sew it Seams, The Quilt Rambler and many more. If you love art and creativity this is the show for you. Tickets to Color Your World Quilt Show and Market are available now for $8 at The Vintage Owl in Silsbee, Sew Much More in Nederland, and Sew it Seams in Port Arthur. Tickets will be available at the gate for $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors (60 and over) and children. The Golden Triangle Quilt Guild is a non-profit organization and their purpose is to develop an appreciation for the art of quilting and its history, to provide a common organization for persons who love quilts, and to educate the public on the history and artistry of quiltmaking.