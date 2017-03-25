Greater Tuna returns to Orange for one performance only at the Lutcher Theater on Tuesday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Greater Tuna is a hilarious and irreverent comedy about Texas’ third smallest town, where the Lions Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. The eclectic band of Tuna citizens – men, women, children and animals alike – is portrayed by only three performers, making this satire on life in rural America both crazy and delightful.

Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased online at lutcher.org or by calling (409) 886-5535.

Called “a good ol’ down-home laugh-out-loud fest” by DC Metro Theater Arts, Greater Tuna has enjoyed worldwide success, including long-running engagements both on and off Broadway, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Late Night with David Letterman, and as an HBO special.

Three actors, 20 characters and 20 million laughs!

Jaston Williams said, “Well, after 30 years in Tuna, Texas, Joe and I have hung up our wigs and dresses and high heels, but Tuna will live on in a brand new tour to be directed by yours truly. All the citizens of the third smallest town in Texas will return with a new cast and production and we know fans old and new will be happy to see them back. On behalf of Joe Sears and I, we hope you are ready to return to Greater Tuna. See you soon!”

Although written and first performed over thirty 30 ago, the residents of Tuna could not be more up-to-date. Contemporary politicians and The Religious Right have put the basis for the comedy in Greater Tuna back on the front pages of today’s newspapers. Vera Carp is still leading the Smut Snatchers of the New Order in their campaign to clear the library shelves of dirty books like Huckleberry Finn and Romeo and Juliet. Elmer Watkins speaks up for the KKK, Petey Fisk argues for animal rights, and a celebrity murder is on the front page. UFO Sightings? A fat, overbearing talk show host? Celebrity murder? It’s not the cover of Greater Tuna, it’s Greater Tuna and it’s hilarious!

The show began as a simple party skit based on a political cartoon in Austin. Talented creators Joe Sears, Jaston Williams and Ed Howard were the imaginative authors that parlayed the sketch into a critically acclaimed production, which has entertained audiences across the country ever since.

The Lutcher is at 707 Main Ave. in downtown Orange.