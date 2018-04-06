The good times will be rolling on Saturday, April 7, at the 2018 Cajun Heritage Fest held at the Carl A. Parker Center on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur (1800 Lakeshore Drive) beginning at 11 a.m.

There will be plenty of good music and space to dance to the sounds of Donovan Bourque (noon); Wayne Toups & Royal BluGarou (1:30 p.m.); Travis Matte & The Kingpins (4:30 p.m.); and Jamie Bergeron & Kickin’ Cajuns, who will headline the show at 7:30 p.m.

Boogie during the Cajun Waltz and Two-Step contest at 12:45 p.m. or sit back and watch the exciting crawfish races at 6:15 p.m. There will be plenty of good food including crawfish.

Advance tickets can be purchased online for $10 at cajunheritagefest.com. They will be $15 at the gate. Kids 12 & under get in free.

The Elite Redfish Series will kick off its 2018 season in conjunction with the Cajun Fest with an open qualifier, which is an opportunity for all anglers to win their way into the Elite All-Stars Series.

The public is invited to watch the live weigh-ins each day beginning at 3 p.m. daily, April 5-7 at the Parker Center. The public can get up close and personal with the live redfish the pros bring in.