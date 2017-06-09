The Great Americana Music Fest is music, market, food and beer, all wrapped into one. This is a first for the city of Beaumont, as it brings an incredible lineup of national and local Americana musicians, a market featuring unique goods from local vendors, the ultimate craft beer experience, pro wrestling, food and fun for the entire family.

The festival will take place outside at the Great Lawn near the Event Centre in downtown in Beaumont (700 Crockett St.) beginning at high noon.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, the Beaumont Civic Center box office or at the event.

“The Great Lawn is the perfect place for a large outdoor music festival,” said Lenny Caballero, director of event facilities for the city of Beaumont. “Our phenomenal team has been working very hard to produce the biggest and best music festival Beaumont has ever seen, and with perfect weather in the forecast, we expect June 10 to be a great day. The event is focused on the comeback of all things Americana: the music, local art and artisans, good food and beer.”

Four stages of live music with 10 local, regional and national artists are set to perform including headliner Shooter Jennings at 3:30 p.m.

Jennings, now, 38, is the son of the late legendary country musician Waylon Jennings and fellow musician Jessi Colter.

As a baby, Shooter was in a crib in a tour bus surrounded by musicians like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, so it wasn’t long before he was playing music. At 5, he began playing drums. In high school, Shooter even played in an industrial rock band, and in 1996, he and his father Waylon recorded an album together titled Fenixon.

With eight studio releases and two live records, Shooter’s latest effort came in 2016 with Countach (For Giorgio). He has produced and released various projects courtesy of his own record label, Black Country Rock. He has carved his own path in the industry, mixing country with southern rock.

Also performing on the main stage will be Austin based act Mayeux and Broussard at 2 p.m. The six-piece band consists of Tate Mayeux (vocals/acoustic guitar), born in Monroe, Louisiana, and Brian Broussard (vocals/lead guitar) from Port Arthur, who got together in 2011. Their newest album, High Times & Good Rhymes, has received big praise. Per The Bluegrass Situation, “Tate Mayeux and Brian Broussard make the kind of country music that wouldn’t have been completely out of place at Gilley’s in its Urban Cowboy heyday.”

The remainder of the music lineup includes Barelands (noon), Volk (noon), David Varnado (noon), Cranford Hollow (1 p.m.), Ashlynn Ivy (1 p.m.), The Ramblin’ Boys (1:15 p.m.), Cody Schaeffer (2 p.m.) and Paul Childers (2:30 p.m.).

Providing food will be Zummo Meat Company, Wow Food Concepts, Kona Ice and the popular Dat Mac food truck.

For those 21 and older wanting to quench thirst with some awesome beer, they can do so by purchasing a $20 ticket to the Craft Beer Experience and sample some of the best craft beer in the country.

The experience will be focused on providing a wide range of craft beer from both local and national brewers. The goal is to highlight styles and flavor profiles that speak to the professional beer drinker and the beer curious alike.

“We will have some specialty items like Southern Tier 2XOak’d IPA and Firestone Walker Imperial Brown Ale,” said Jeff Wheeler, general manager of 2-Row Distributing. “Additionally, we will have a sizable selection of brews that will appeal to wine drinkers or those that ‘don’t like beer.’”

Wheeler explained that the Karbach Lemon Ginger Radler, Saint Arnold Rapberry AF, the “Sour Sisters” Lolita and Halia from Goose Island and the Bell’s Oarsman are all very unique brews with refreshing, white-wine-like flavor profiles.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with the city of Beaumont for this event,” said Wheeler. “They are doing amazing things to improve the quality of life in our community, and we are committed to being a big part of that initiative whenever possible.”

There will be brewery representatives in attendance to answer any questions and a special “craft beer tent” stage.

For more information, view discoverbeaumont.com or call (409) 838-3435.