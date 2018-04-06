Lutcher Theater will present the National Broadway Tour of Amazing Grace on Wednesday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Amazing Grace is a new original musical based on the awe-inspiring true story behind the world’s most beloved song. A captivating tale of romance, rebellion and redemption, this radiant production follows one man whose incredible journey ignited a historic wave of change.

The song was made popular in America during the Second Great Awakening, a time of increased religious fervor in the country. The hymn was referenced in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin, and was embraced by abolitionist forces. During the Civil War, the hymn inspired hope and revived suffering American spirits. A similar resurgence of the song came during the Vietnam War. It has appeared on over 1,100 albums and its continual popularity is attributed to its power to transform and transcend; it is a hymn for every man.

“The production will depict the world as it existed in the mid 18th century: dependent on the slave trade to fuel its economy and in denial about the true horrors of what it was doing on a human scale,” said director Gabriel Barre.

Tickets are $45-$70 and can be bought online at lutcher.org. The Lutcher Theatre is at 707 Main Ave. in downtown Orange.