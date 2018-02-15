Anayat House fundraising gala Event Centre, Beaumont • Friday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

“Home Is Where The Heart Is” is the title of this year’s Anayat House fundraising gala to be held Friday, Feb. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. inside the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont. Tickets are $125 and can be bought online at anayathouse.org. This year’s honorees are ther doctors of Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists. Providing musical entertainment will be local favorite cover band Champagne Room. Guests can also enjoy a Bourbon and Wine Pull, Fabulous Fares by Bando’s, silent auction and open bar.

Funds raised will go to support the Anayat House at 1025 N. 14th St. in Beaumont. Anayat House Inc. is a nonprofit providing overnight accommodations for patients or family members of patients at local Beaumont hospitals. For more information, call (409) 833-0649.