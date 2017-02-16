Lions and tigers, oh my! The theme for the fifth annual Anayat House Gala is “It’s a Jungle Out There,” and though it’s not a requirement, partygoers are encouraged to wear jungle prints, safari suits or come as Tarzan or Jane.

The gala will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at the Event Centre (700 Crockett St.) in downtown Beaumont, beginning at 7 p.m. Enjoy food from Bando’s and groove on the dance floor to the sounds of local party band Champagne Room.

There will also be a silent auction, bourdon and whiskey, pull plus a cigar bar.

Being honored at this year’s gala will be the Christus St. Elizabeth ICU physicians including Dar Kavaouspour, Dave Parkus, Harold Bencowitz, Nathaniel Alford, Eric Wooten and Sam Sukhavasi.

Funds raised will go to support the Anayat House at 1025 N. 14th St. in Beaumont. Anayat House Inc. is a nonprofit providing overnight accommodations for patients or family members of patients at local Beaumont hospitals, especially those in intensive care units, parents with newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit, and individuals with outpatient service needs. Since 1994, its mission is to provide affordable accommodations in a safe and restful family setting to patients or to family members of patients using local medical facilities.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at anayathouse.org or by calling (409) 833-0649.