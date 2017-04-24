Annual luncheon helps Nutrition and Services For Seniors provide 8,000 meals a week

Nutrition and Services For Seniors is holding its Deliver the Difference Luncheon on Thursday, May 4, at the Event Center at 11:30 a.m. The annual event benefits the nonprofit’s Meals on Wheels program. Individual tickets are $50, and sponsorships start at $250. Food will be catered by Bando’s.

“This luncheon is a wonderful opportunity for the community to learn about all the services Nutrition and Services provides and how our services support our community is so many ways,” said Elaine Shellenberger, president/CEO of Nutrition and Services for Seniors (NSFS).

According to Shellenberger, NSFS prepares 8,000 meals a week.

“It keeps people in their homes and enhances their quality of life,” she said.

The strength of the Meals on Wheels program is the 200 dedicated volunteers who deliver the lunches along 40 routes, said Barbara Warren, who works as community outreach coordinator for NSFS. Warren and her husband Michael are being honored at this year’s Deliver the Difference Luncheon.

“The volunteers are important because they allow us to serve many more people,” Warren said.

Volunteers like Sue Philp, of Beaumont, who began delivering for Meals on Wheels with her mother Nel Phillips more than 12 years ago. After her mother passed away, Sue continued the family tradition of servicing seniors and even enlisted the help of husband Roy.

“It’s just a wonderful volunteer thing to do,” she said.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Roy added. “You think you’ve got problems. You don’t know what these people are going through.”

Volunteer Al Prosser of Beaumont has delivered meals for more than 22 years.

“If they didn’t get meals, they wouldn’t eat,” Prosser said of NSFS clients. “It makes me feel good, too, to see that they’re doing alright.”

“Without someone going and checking on them every day, we’re not sure what would happen,” said Shellenberger, who reminds that it’s about more than just meals.

“It’s not that we just hand (our clients) a nourishing meal,” Warren added. “We look after them. Our volunteers make the connection to homebound people that helps to keep them going. … We check on them,” Warren said, adding that volunteers often develop lasting bonds with their clients and look forward to seeing their friends along their route each time.

“Our clients are all different kinds of people; so are our volunteers,” Warren continued. They are retired people, working people who deliver during their lunch hour, college students, church members, couples and others.

Client Oscar Rideaux of Beaumont has been receiving meals from NSFS for more than 20 years. Rideaux uses a wheelchair due to knee and back problems.

“Most of the time when I finish paying bills, I don’t have nothing left,” Rideaux said. “That little dinner I get from over there, I leave that for me at night. I snack on that. … My provider fixes me breakfast … but she leaves at 2 p.m. At night, I got a little food to snack on.”

At the luncheon, in addition to Barbara and Michael Warren, Irene Mason and Port of Beaumont Commissioner Lee Smith are also being honored. Honorary Chairs are Rob Clark and Jerry Thacker, and Robin Troy and Stephanie Shoemaker are co-chairs. Karen and Mike Fuljenz are presenting sponsors.

“Our honorees demonstrate the giving heart of our community,” Shellenberger said.

As a former Army cook, Deliver the Difference honoree Lee Smith knows the importance of a good meal. Smith said he often recommends the program to fellow parishioners at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and fellow veterans at the American Legion.

“I’ve had the opportunity to visit with a lot of church people and friends who can’t get outside their home. I tell them they can call Meals on Wheels. They help so many people who are struggling,” said Smith, who has been a port commissioner for more than 14 years and said he feels blessed to be an honoree. Smith said his wife LaRue is extremely excited about him being honored as well.

Honorary Chair Rob Clark said because Meals on Wheels helps so many people, everyone from all walks of life want to support the program.

“The kind of people that participate in this is such a wide range,” he said. “It’s every socioeconomic status and every ethnicity.”

Clark said you don’t have to deliver meals to make a difference.

“We talk about giving back to our community, but in this case, it’s such a simple gift. By attending this event, your dollar goes into providing the … meals that are sent out each day,” he said. “If you’re looking to help others, this is a very efficient way of doing it.”

And with cuts in governmental programs as well as changes in the U.S. Census, NSFS has had to rely more on local support, Shellenberger said.

“Funding has been down,” she said, but the local community has helped take up the slack, providing great support for NSFS fundraising events such as Deliver the Difference. “We are so fortunate to live in a community that supports our efforts to keep our seniors in their homes and helps make their lives less burdensome.”

Tickets for the event should be purchased in advance by calling the NSFS office at (409) 892-4455 and asking for Kayla. Tickets are also available through the non-profit’s website at www.seniormeals.org.

— Karen Stubblefield contributed to this article.