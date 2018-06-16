Calder Woods is inviting the public to join residents and their families for its 14th annual Antique Car Show at the senior living community.

Friday, June 15, from 9 a.m. – noon, more than 20 classic cars will be on display. Guests will have the opportunity to place votes for their favorites, and trophies will be presented for “Best of Show,” “Oldest Car” and more.

This event is one of many ways the senior living community plans to observe Father’s Day, as residents will also gather with their families for an exclusive Father’s Day brunch.

“Our car show is a chance to honor all of our dads at Calder Woods as we kick off the Father’s Day weekend,” said David Long, director of marketing at Calder Woods. “The car show is a community-wide favorite tradition where local families come out to join us for a drive down memory lane. ... It’s always a lot of fun to hear stories from the past.”

Calder Woods is at 7080 Calder Ave. in Beaumont.