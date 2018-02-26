Beaumont Civic Ballet to perform music of different genres

Beaumont Civic Ballet wants to take you back to the time when music had meaning. Artists were not only creating music that has gone on to withstand the test of time, but each lyric and note was from the heart and soul. These artists went on to change the culture of music, which can still be felt today.

The Junior and Senior Company of the Beaumont Civic Ballet will end their season with the annual Spring Into Dance featuring “Twistin’ the Night Away” at the Julie Rogers Theatre on Saturday, March 3, at 6 p.m. This performance will include a medley of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s music and dance featuring the sounds of artists such as Elvis Presley, The Eagles, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elton John and many more.

“There is a little something for everyone in this performance,” said Megan Anderson, Beaumont Civic Ballet’s ballet mistress, who at the age of 11 began her dance training at Marsha Woody Academy and was accepted as a Junior Company member with Beaumont Civic Ballet. “Pointe work for the classically inclined, neo-classical, lyrical, jazz for the young at heart, and popular social dances of the ’50s and ’60s.”

The ’50s was known as a “decade of music that changed the world.” People became obsessed with the sounds and the artists Elvis, who went on to become the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

As we went into a new decade beginning in 1960, music began to evolve and reach new heights and change American culture. Who could forget Beatlemania?

But how well do decades of music transition to a younger generation on stage?

“Beaumont Civic Ballet’s goal is to encourage young people to become active supporters of ballet and the arts in general as early as possible,” said Anderson. “With this performance, our dancers have experienced movement and music of a different era from their own, transitioning away from the classics usually used in ballet. It is our hope that they have learned to appreciate the music of their parents and grandparents’ eras, encouraging them to step outside of their classical training to grow into more versatile dancers. It was also our desire to show our community the flexibility of our talented dancers and their ability to perform many diverse styles of dance.” Plus see some petal pushers, scarves and pony tails.

Anderson explained that many current professional ballet companies step outside the box to offer their dancers the opportunity to perform in different genres.

“We are giving our dancers this same experience,” she added.

Beaumont Civic Ballet was founded by Marsha Woody Zummo in 1971...

