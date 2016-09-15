Beaumont Community Players’ My Fair Lady opened on Sept. 9 to a sold out house in the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts (4155 Laurel) but six more evening performances are scheduled from Sept. 16-17 and 22-23 at 7:30 p.m. in addition to one matinee at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24.

My Fair Lady is a beautiful musical about transformation, patronage, gender politics and class. Acclaimed professor and confirmed bachelor Henry Higgins makes a wager with his linguistic colleague, Colonel Pickering, that in six months he can pass of “gutter snipe” Eliza Doolittle as a duchess at an embassy ball. Through arduous training, Eliza learns how to speak English “properly,” and transforms into a lady respected and adored by all classes. Cast includes Natalie Cardona as Eliza, Peter Morrison as Professor Higgins, and Patrick Anderson provides lots of laughter with his portrayal of Alfred P. Doolittle, the completely amoral dustman father of Eliza. Other leading roles include Nolan Thornal as Freddie Einsford-Hill, and Daniel Whitton as Colonel Pickersing.

Tickets are available on line at beaumontcommunityplayers.com, by calling (409) 833-4664, and at the box office. Prices are $25 for adults, $23 (65 and older, students) and $12 (12 and under).