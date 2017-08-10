Bert Kreischer @ The Improve (Houston) Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017

Comedian and television host Bert Kreischer will perform five shows this weekend at The Improv in Houston beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. Kreischer has co-hosted television programs such as The X-Show on FX and is currently hosting his own show on the Travel Channel called Bert the Conqueror. One of Kreischer’s most famous stories states that he once went on a college field trip to Russian and accidentally joined a Russian mob and participated in a robbery while intoxicated. Showtimes are Friday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and two shows on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Tickets for the 18-and-older show are $25-$35 and can be purchased online at www.improv.com. The Improv is at 7620 Katy Freeway on I-10 just minutes west of the 610 loop in Houston.