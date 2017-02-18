Bob Schneider - Courville’s

Bob Schneider sings, plays the guitar as well as the keyboard, trumpet and harmonica and here’s your chance to see Schneider at Courville’s on Wednesday, Feb. 22, or Thursday, Feb. 23, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at courvillescatering.com or by calling (409) 860-1344. As always, the price includes Courville’s famous buffet dinner. Schneider, 51, has been releasing music since the early ’90s when he sang for bands like Joe Rockhead and Ugly Americans. He’s recorded more than a dozen albums and was honored numerous times at the Austin Music Awards. Courville’s is at 1744 Rose Lane in Beaumont.