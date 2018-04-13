The 11th annual Boomtown Film and Music Festival will be held Thursday, April 19 through Saturday, April 21 throughout Beaumont.

“This event has grown to be one of the cultural highlights of the Southeast Texas calendar,” said Eric Mittal, festival public relations manager. “This year we are excited to bring new artists and films to the stage, and to provide pricing deals that will fit exactly what you are looking for.”

The festival will kick off Thursday, April 19, at 7 p.m. with a screening of films made in Beaumont at the Spindletop/Gladys City Boomtown Museum, including The Blacksmith, a short documentary about Rob Flurry, who teaches classes at the museum. The event will also show “The Texas Filmmakers Showcase” and other films shot across Texas.

The event will include music from indie New Orleans band Mighty Brother and Mobley, a post-genre pop artist, along with others.

“We bring new and diverse bands every year to stay fresh, expose local talent, and introduce our community to artists that they may not have heard of before,” said Julia Rodriguez, Festival Director.

The festival continues Friday, April 20, with film at the Dishman art Museum, starting at 6 p.m., and music at The Gig starting at 8 p.m.

“There will be a staged reading of the first-place winner of the screenplay competition, ‘Unpredictable,’ in conjunction with Beaumont Community Players, as well as the Texas premiere of Killing Time, a documentary about a murder in our very own Port Arthur,” Rodriguez, said. “At The Gig, music will include Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, real Alabama rock-n-roll, and Chew, a psychedelic experience.”

The most activity-filled day of the festival is Saturday, April 21, featuring films, panel discussions, and more music.

Rodriguez said, “We’ll have films all day in the Jefferson Theatre from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., films in the Art Museum of Southeast Texas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and faith-based films in The Gig from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The 48-hour film race viewing will be at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Theatre. The winners will be bestowed with trophies at the awards show at 7 p.m., followed by the classic film The NeverEnding Story that will show at 8 p.m.”

For more information, visit www.boomtownfestival.com.