It’s time to dive into those delicious mudbugs at the 32nd annual Boys’ Haven Crawfish Festival, which takes place Saturday, May 13, at Parkdale Mall near Brightwood College in Beaumont.

The festival features great live music from zydeco, country, Texas rock and oldies, plus a free kids area along with a petting zoo. There will also be a classic car show with street rods, rat rods, motorcycles and choppers.

Those wanting to dive into the crawfish can do so for $10 per box. If you think you are the king of all eaters, a crawfish eating contest will be held at 2 p.m. and entry fee is $30 for a 10-pound bag of tasty crustaceans.

A raffle will be held for a two-night stay at a beach house at Crystal Beach or an EZGO S4G Golf Cart. Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket or six for $25.

Since 1985, the Crawfish Festival has been the primary fundraiser for Boys’ Haven, which is a nonprofit, charitable institution whose mission is to provide a safe haven where at-risk boys are influenced and inspired to become responsible, independent men committed to family and community.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, call (409) 866-2400.