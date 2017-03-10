Bring Back the Memories Car Show

The Beaumont City Hall parking lot will be filled with some smooth rides this weekend as the Bringing Back the Memories Car Show will be held Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will also feature games and amusements for kid. If you have a car and would like to participate, entry fee is $25; e-mail racingjd [at] aol [dot] com. All proceeds will benefit the Beaumont Police Department’s Cops & Kids Program, which is designed around the idea of teaching children that law enforcement officers are friends and protectors.

“Unfortunately, far too many children are involved with police only when things go terribly wrong in the world around them. ... Their parents are in trouble, their friends are in trouble, or they are in trouble,” said Beaumont Police Chief James Singletary. “I’m so proud of our Cops & Kids programs because it gives children a chance to see cops at work in friendly and unthreatening environments. We want children to know that a police officer is their friend and protector.”

The event is at 255 College at Main in downtown Beaumont.