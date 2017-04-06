Cajun Heritage Fest is April 8

It’s time for a fais do-do at the Cajun Heritage Fest, which will take place Saturday, April 8, at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center (1800 Lakeshore Drive) in Port Arthur. Scheduled to perform are Donovan Bourque (12:30 p.m.), Travis Matte & Kingpins (3:30 p.m.), Grammy winner Jo-El Sonnier (5:30 p.m.) and Jamie Bergeron & Kickin’ Cajuns (7:30 p.m.). Sonnier, from nearby Rayne, Louisiana, began playing the accordion at 3 and went on to sign a national record deal. He crossed over to the country charts with the hit “Tear Stained Letter.” Presented by the Southeast Texas Arts Council and the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, the entire family is invited to enjoy a great day of music, crawfish and more. Tickets are $10, and children under 12 get in free. Doors open at noon. For more information, view cajunheritagefest.com or call (409) 835-2787.