Celebrate Families Luncheon MCM Eleganté, Beaumont • Tuesday, Feb. 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It’s not too late to purchase tickets for the 16th annual Celebrate Families Luncheon hosted by the Family Services of Southeast Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the MCM Eleganté from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The luncheon will honor several special people who have made Southeast Texas a better place for families. The 2018 honorees are Nell McCallum and Dr. Terry Morris (Family of the Year); Superior Energies Inc. (Family Business of the Year); Lamar University President Dr. Ken Evans and Norman Bellard, chair of the Greater South Park Neighborhoods Partnership (Bill Leger Family Advocates of the Year); Dora Nisby (Volunteer of the Year); and Will Jenkins and Clark Winslow (Harvey Heroes).

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at westrengthenfamilies.org. Raffle tickets for a chance to win fabulous prizes are also available.

All proceeds from the luncheon went to benefit the programs of Family Services of Southeast Texas Inc., a nonprofit organization working to strengthen families, individuals and the community. Family Services Counseling Center provides healing to individuals and families who are facing a variety of issues that affect families, such as grief, stress, parenting challenges, marital difficulties, substance abuse and more. Family Services Women and Children’s Shelter provides hope to all victims of domestic violence.

For more information, call (409) 833-2668.