There’s still time to purchase tickets to the Champagne & Ribs “Wide World of Sports” themed event on Thursday, April 20, and help the Gift of Life win the monumental battle with prostate cancer. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Ford Park (5115 Interstate 10 South) in Beaumont.

There will be plenty of food including all-you-can-eat-and-drink gourmet tailgate spreads with four tenderloin carving stations, homemade gumbo, pasta and salads prepared and donated by Bando’s, along with gourmet food by Chef Traci Gates, delicious ribs by Go Texan! plus other goodies from Golden Triangle Texas Chefs Association.

Back by popular demand is New Orleans based party band Bag of Donuts.

There will also be all-stars in attendance including new Lamar University head football coach Mike Schultz; 14-year NBA veteran Stephen Jackson; Big 12 and FBS National Championship referee Mike Defee; Olympian high jumper Inika McPherson and more.

There will also be a guest appearance by Hall of Fame racecar driver Mario Andretti, the only driver to win the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and Formula One World Championship.

Event tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased online at giftoflifebmt.org or by calling (409) 833-3663.

All proceeds benefit the Gift of Life’s Men’s Health and Prostate Cancer Program, which provides lifesaving services for local men in need. These funds are critical to the continuation of the organization’s lifesaving services.

The Gift of Life pays for all medical costs associated with its prostate cancer healthcare initiatives, from screenings to diagnostic tests and cancer treatment. All funds stay local and support residents in need.