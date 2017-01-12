Cheap Trick – Grand Event Center

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act Cheap Trick will perform at the Grand Event Center inside the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $40-$70 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the venue. The lineup includes Rob Zander on vocals, Rick Nielsen on guitar, Tom Petersson on bass and Dax Nielsen, Rick’s son, on drums. The band has performed for more than four decades and played live more than 5,000 times. Popular hits include “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police,” “The Flame” and “Surrender.” For more information, view goldennugget.com or call (337) 508-7777.