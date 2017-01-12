Classic Movie Night – O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Classic Movie Night returns Friday, Jan. 13 with the 2000 adventure film O Brother, Where Art Thou? at the historic Jefferson Theatre (345 Fannin) in downtown Beaumont. Co-written by Ethan and Joel Coen (director), the movie is based around the escape of three convicts, Ulysses Everett McGill, Pete Hogwallop and Delmar O’Donnel, who are trying to find a treasure that Everett (George Clooney) supposedly buried. The soundtrack to the movie hit No. 1 on three Billboard charts thanks to the song “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” by the Soggy Bottom Boys. The film is 1 hour and 47 minutes and Rated PG-13.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available. For more information, view beaumontcityevents.com or call (409) 838-3435.