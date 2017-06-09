Classic Movie Night – Purple Rain & Foreign Cinema Series

Two movie events will take place at the historic Jefferson Theatre beginning with Purple Rain during Classic Movie Night on Friday, June 9, and the Foreign Cinema Series showing of La Dolce Vita on Monday, June 12.

Directed by Albert Magnoli, the 1984 rock musical drama Purple Rain stars the late Prince as “The Kid,” who reveals an abusive situation at home, then rivals with a singer and finds love. The movie won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The film is Rated R and is 1 hour and 51 minutes.

La Dolce Vita, Italian for “the good life,” is a comedy-drama released in 1961 that follows journalist Marcello Rubini over seven days on his journey of Rome in search of love and happiness. While Marcello contends with the overdose taken by his girlfriend, Emma, he also pursues heiress Maddalena and movie star Sylvia, embracing a carefree approach to living.

To this day, La Dolce Vita is one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time. The movie is 2 hours and 54 minutes, and is not rated.

For more information, view beaumontcityevents.com or call (409) 838-3435. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available.