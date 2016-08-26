It’s a double dose of Classic Movie Night this weekend inside the historic Jefferson Theatre (345 Fannin) in downtown Beaumont beginning Friday, Aug. 26, with the Academy Award winning 1987 romantic feature Dirty Dancing followed on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Toy Story 2, with proceeds from that showing benefitting the Orange Shriners.

In Dirty Dancing, while spending the summer at a resort in New York with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey) falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle, who is played by the late Patrick Swayze. The movie spawned an incredible soundtrack, which won a Grammy and Golden Globe for the song “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life.”

The film is 1 hour and 40 minutes and is Rated PG-13. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Dirty Dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. Tickets are $5. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available.

All the favorite characters are back in Toy Story 2 as Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) is stolen by a toy collecter and his pal Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) gathers the troops to try to rescue him. New characters are introduced including Jessie, Barbie, Stinky Pete and Mrs. Potato Head. The film is 1 hour and 32 minutes and Rated G. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27 and Toy Story 2 will begin at 11 a.m. The 1999 Pixar animated comedy is the second of four installments of the Disney Toy Story franchise.

Proceeds will benefit the Orange Shriners, who are committed to community service and have been instrumental in countless public projects throughout their domain.

For more information, view beaumontcityevents.com or call (409) 838-3435