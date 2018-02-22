The Magnolia Garden Club is offering free admission to Classic Movie Night at the historic Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont on Thursday, Feb. 22, for the 2016 documentary Call of the Forest: The Forgotten Wisdom of Trees. The film follows visionary scientist, conservationist and author Diana Beresford-Kroeger on her journey to the most beautiful forests of the northern hemisphere. From the sacred sugi and cedar forests of Japan, the ancient Raheen Wood of Ireland, the walnut and redwood trees of America, to the great boreal forest of Canada, Beresford-Kroeger tells us the amazing stories behind the history and legacy of these ancient forests while also explaining the science of trees and the irreplaceable roles they play in protecting and feeding the planet. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and movie begins at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.