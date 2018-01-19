Classic Movie Night: Citizen Kane Jan 19

Classic Movie Night is back at the historic Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont on Friday, Jan 19, with the 1941 classic Citizen Kane. The Academy Award winning feature is considered by many as the “greatest film of all time.” Seventy-year-old newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) dies in his palatial Florida home, after uttering the single word — “Rosebud.” While watching a newsreel summarizing the years during which Kane built a dying newspaper into a major empire, married and divorced twice, ran unsuccessfully for governor and saw the collapse of his newspaper empire during the Depression, a newspaper editor decides they have not captured the essence of the controversial newspaperman and assigns reporter to discover the meaning of Kane’s last word. The movie is Rated PG and is 1 hour and 59 minutes. For more information, view discoverbeaumont.com or call (409) 838-3435. Doors at the Jefferson Theatre open at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available