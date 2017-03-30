Classic Movie Night - Urban Cowboy

One of the most anticipated Classic Movie Nights will be held Friday, March 31 at the Jefferson Theatre, with the 1980 romantic drama that created a movement and lifestyle while putting the town of Pasadena, Texas on the map — Urban Cowboy. Directed by James Bridges, the movie tells the story of Bud Davis (John Travolta), a country boy who moves to Pasadena to start working alongside his Uncle Bob in a refinery, then gets introduced to the Gilley’s night club. There, he meets the future love of his life, Sissy (Debra Winger) and begins to rival Wes Hightower, who was just let out on parole.

The movie spawned an “Urban Cowboy” lifestyle to go along with music on the No. 1 selling soundtrack that included hits “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Lookin’ for Love,” “Stand by Me,” “Could I Have this Dance” and “Look What You’ve Done to Me.” The film is 2 hours, 12 minutes and Rated PG. For more information, view beaumontcityevents.com or call (409) 838-3435. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available.