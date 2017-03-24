Classic Movie Night - Weekend at Bernie's

Classic Movie Night continues on Friday, March 24, at the historic Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont with the 1989 cult classic Weekend at Bernie’s. Directed by Ted Kotcheff, the comedy stars Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman as young insurance employees who discover that their boss, Bernie, is dead. As they attempt to convince everyone that Bernie is still alive, they find out that Bernie had ordered their own deaths to cover up what he embezzled from the company. The movie is 1 hour, 37 minutes and is Rated PG-13. For more information, view beaumontcityevents.com or call (409) 838-3435. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available.