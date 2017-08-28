Clay-shooting competition benefits Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas

Sun’s out, so get your guns out. It’s time to start practicing for the Clays for Cardio Shoot-Out benefitting the Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas.

Founded by Dr. Rudy Sotolongo, the foundation was inspired by what principal investigators learned from more than 100 clinical trials over the past 20 years at the Southeast Texas Clinical Research Center (SETCRC). Those trials evaluated both medical treatments and devices designed to improve cardiovascular outcomes.

The Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas is currently funding the design and development of two medical research and software programs, as well as granting educational scholarships for healthcare students in Southeast Texas while funds for medical assistance for indigent patients in the community for diagnostic and treatment procedures, and medications.

The foundation works closely with the SETCRC in the design and execution of original clinical trials of drugs and devices to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disorders. These studies range from first-in-man, proof-of-concept trials to more innovative genetic biomarker studies to assess the efficacy of medical treatments.

You too can help heal hearts by participating in the second annual fundraiser Clays for Cardio Shoot-Out happening on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the 1-in-100 Gun Club (1228 FM 421) in Lumberton.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. and will be $130 for a single shooter, plus sponsorship recognition packages are available for $600, $700, $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000. Flight begins at 3 p.m. followed by kids activities and more at 3:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided by Courville’s at 5:30 p.m.

Not a shooter? Bring the entire family for food, fun, face painting, live music, dancing, silent auction, contests and more. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for kids.

Admission fees and all funds raised go toward the efforts of the foundation.

A portion of the proceeds will also benefit Braden Luke Scott, Joseph Randle (JR) Bardin and their families.

In July 2016, little Braden of Beaumont caught a cold. Only days later, he could not move or swallow, and soon after, stopped breathing. He was eventually diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, leaving him paralyzed due to direct viral attack on his spinal cord. Braden spent six weeks in a Houston hospital and then five months in an impatient rehabilitation center in Dallas.

His family, along with a dedicated medical staff, have worked tirelessly to get Braden strong, moving and back to being an active little boy.

JR Bardin is a father, husband and baseball coach. In the summer of 2016, a blood clot formed in his right arm, and doctors had to amputate it in order to save his life. He was diagnosed with arterial thoracic outlet syndrome. Unfortunately, there was not enough blood flow to his arm after his first surgery, causing JR to require a second amputation. After difficult healing and recovery journey, JR is now eligible to get a prosthetic arm.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s Clays for Cardio Shoot-Out fundraiser and are so grateful for the opportunity to not only be able to help make a difference for the Scott and Bardin families, but also for all in our area affected directly or indirectly by cardiovascular disease,” said Gigi Mazzola, executive director of the Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas.

Registration deadline for the shootout is Sept. 29. For more information about the event or the foundation, call (409) 363-3288 or view www.setxcardiofound.com.