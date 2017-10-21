Community Fun Day Stark Museum of Art, Orange • Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

Head to downtown Orange for the biggest day of fall fun this year at Stark Cultural Venues’ Community “Fun Day” at the Stark Museum of Art on Saturday, Oct. 21. From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., enjoy loads of activities throughout the museum, and on the porch and in the newly opened Walter G. Riedel III Education Center. Bring family, friends and neighbors to enjoy a full day of free fun, including free lunch, arts and edible crafts, balloon twist artists, live animal shows, outdoor nature activities, fall face painting, Orange Fire Department truck, coloring contest, music, gallery scavenger hunt, photo ops and more.

Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to explore the brand new, special exhibition, Paul Kane: Intrepid Artist and Adventurer, which includes over 100 works of art by the artist, including original sketches that Kane made as he traveled and experienced differing landscape regions of North America.

Outside at the Walter G. Riedel III Education Center, get in touch with nature by visiting six different booths sponsored by Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Enjoy live animal shows, visit the earthworm and snail terrariums, discover what kinds of insects are living in the new courtyard with insect netting, plant a seed for the garden at home and make a nature greeting card. Free lunches will be available for the first 1,000 guests.

Families can explore a fire truck from the Orange Fire Department or enter the Neighbors Emergency Center Coloring Contest. And don’t forget to get in tune with the good music spun by a guest DJ or the special performance from the Country Strong Band. Visitors can enter a raffle to be drawn at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with gift basket prizes ranging in value from $10 to $100 (must be present to win).