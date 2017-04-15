In 1981, the Texas Legislature designated Mauriceville as the “Crawfish Capital of Texas,” and 37 years later, the Mauriceville Crawfish Festival has become the “go-to” festival for all things crawfish.

One of the oldest running festivals in the state, the 37th annual festival will begin Friday, April 21, and go through Sunday, April 23. Sitting on 15 acres, the festival also celebrates music, art and culture, highlighting the unique heritage of Mauriceville and the surrounding areas.

This year’s musical entertainment is second-to-none with Friday performances by regional acts Danny Dillon (5-6:30 p.m.), Bretten Low (7-8:30 p.m.) and the headliner, everyone’s favorite Cajun, Wayne Toups, from 9-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, the tunes get cranking at 4:30 p.m. with one of Louisiana’s top rising Zydeco performers, Bernie Alan, followed by regional country act Twangster’s Union at 8 p.m. Headliner Jake Worthington takes the stage at 10 p.m.

Worthington, from La Porte, was the runner-up of Season 6 of NBC’s hit reality show The Voice in 2014. He’s coverd songs “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx and “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by the late Keith Whitley; both reached the Billboard Heatseekers Top 20. His version of “Heaven,” originally performed by Bryan Adams, went to No. 3 on Billboard Country Top Digital songs.

Of course, there are plenty of crawfish to consume plus a variety of different food vendors as well as an Arts Market full of unique and collectible items for sale.

The Kids Zone will have plenty of carnival rides for the kiddos, as well as games and activities throughout the weekend.

There will also be several demonstrations including a cooking demo by Chef Sean Perrodin from iCreole Bistro, master’s gardener and chalk painting demo, exotic species and whitetail deer display, silent auction that includes a full shoulder deer and full body duck mount. Don’t forget the exciting crawfish races Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

Another popular attraction is the annual parade scheduled from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday and takes place on the corner of Highway 62 and Highway 12 in Mauriceville.

The 5k Crawfish Crawl starts at 7 a.m. online registration is underway at Crawfishfest.org.

Along with the festival comes the highly competitive Crawfish Cook-Off, which will be held on Saturday, April 22.

Festival hours are 5-11:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A variety of ticket choices are available. Gate prices for Friday are $15 ($10 for senior citizens); $5 for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $10 from 4 p.m. to midnight; and $5 on Sunday. Kids 5 and under are in free.

A full weekend pass is available for $25.

Those wanting to become a VIP festivalgoer can do so for an advance price of $50. The ticket includes festival entry all weekend, all you can eat crawfish and sides from the competition cooks on Saturday, adult beverages, access to VIP Lounge, T-shirt, free shuttle transport and more. VIP tickets will be $60 at the gate.

VIP tickets as well as normal festival tickets can be purchased online at crawfishfest.org. All proceeds are allocated to the Mauricville Heritage Association scholarship fund and its 41st annual Senior Citizens’ Banquet.

The physical address to the festival grounds is 7441 Cohenour Road.

The festival, which is the only fundraiser of the Mauriceville Heritage Association, which supports the community of Mauriceville as well as educational, social and athletic events. Some of there achievements include providing land for the Orange County Livestock Association and 4-H, Mauriceville Youth Football and Cheer Association; building a community center and an outdoor pavilion, which is used free of charge by any nonprofit organization in the area including the Orange County Extension Service, Boy and Girl Scouts, and for free demonstrations, educational seminars, and senior citizen services; supports several causes and fundraising needs for the Emergency Services District No. 4; Projection Graduation; scholarship programs for students and much more.