Those looking for a quick getaway this weekend in Houston can attend the charming, romantic musical Daddy Long Legs at Main Street Theater on June 14-17. Daddy Long Legs is based on the classic novel by Jean Webster and featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (Les Misérables).

“This show has the same romantic appeal that draws me to stories like Little Women and Anne of Green Gables as well as romantic period pieces like Downton Abbey and The Forsythe Saga,” shares director Andrew Ruthven. “This love story is certainly a ‘rags to riches’ tale, but the heart of Daddy Long Legs is a young woman coming into her own.”

This two-person musical is the love story of a bright, strong young woman, Jerusha Abbott, and her mysterious benefactor who sends her to college to become a writer. Required to write him a letter once a month, she is never to know the benefactor’s identity – so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs.

Tickets are $36-$45 and available online at mainstreettheater.com or by calling (713) 524-6706. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Main Street Theater is at 2540 Times Blvd. in Rice Village in Houston.