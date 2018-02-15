Daryl Hall & John Oates to perform at Christus Gala

The Christus Southeast Texas Foundation Gala has become one of the most anticipated events each year and has drawn some of the biggest names in entertainment such as Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Lionel Richie, James Taylor, Chicago and Keith Urban.

And this year will be no different.

The No. 1 selling duo in music history — Daryl Hall & John Oates — will take the stage at the 38th annual Christus Southeast Texas Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 21, at the Beaumont Civic Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daryl Hall and John Oates to Beaumont,” said Ivy Pate, foundation president. “Their incredible success as musicians, as well as their many hit songs, make them relatable to a wide range of audiences. Each year, we strive to offer the Southeast Texas community a night of...

To read the full story in the February 15th issue of The Examiner, as well as the full issue, subscribe and read online: http://theexaminer.com/print-version

Or, purchase The Examiner where Southeast Texas newspapers are sold.