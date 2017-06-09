Venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth at the all-new Discover the Dinosaurs — Unleashed. Experience up-close encounters with a lifelike stegosaurus, velociraptor and the king T-rex in this thrilling walk-through exhibit. Kids can also meet a baby dinosaur, take a spin in the Jurassic Jeeps on the Dino Raceway and visit the Kids Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more.

This unique hands-on exhibit roars into the Ford Park Entertainment Complex on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Parents and kids can learn about dinosaurs in their natural environments plus test their skills playing an all-new Mesozoic Mini Golf course. Become junior paleontologists while completing the scavenger hunt, and dig for fossils in the Valley of the Bones. It’s family fun of prehistoric proportions.

Tickets are $15 for adults and children, and $12 for seniors, and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Ford Park box office.

Ford Park is at 5115 I-10 in Beaumont.