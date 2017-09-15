Don’t be blue

With Harvey dominating our lives and canceling most events, even delaying the start to school and high school football, there are plenty of coming concerts to help ease your mind, if only for a few hours, in downtown Beaumont.

Only a handful of tickets remain for a unique concert titled “An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October” on Saturday, Sept. 30, inside the historic Jefferson Theatre at 8 p.m.

This rare and intimate show features Furstenfeld, vocalist, songwriter and guitarist for the rock band Blue October playing an acoustic set of songs never before heard, as well as stripped down and softer versions of Blue October fan-favorites. The evening will also consist of spoken word and a question-and-answer session, allowing the audience to interact with Furstenfeld.

“I always look forward to the spoken word/solo shows,” said Furstenfeld. “The fact that I’m sitting just a few feet away from the audience, that there are no rules as to what they ask me, or that I don’t have boundaries on my answers is what is exciting to me. I’m hoping that the evening will give everyone a chance to dig deep, connect and explore the dark corners of why honesty, no matter how brutal, remains one of the most beautiful aspects of being human. Through poetry, music and conversation, we heal. Why not do it together?”

Furstenfeld is one of the most emotionally charged and magnetic front men in music today.

Blue October has charted nine Top 40 Hot AC and Alternative rock singles over eight albums with songs like “Into The Ocean,” “Hate Me,” “Home” “Calling You,” “Dirt Room,” “Say It,” “Bleed Out” and “Fear” from albums such as 2009’s Billboard Top 200 No. 13 debut Approaching Normal, 2011’s Billboard No. 8 debut Any Man In America, the Platinum-selling Foiled, Billboard’s No. 13 debut Sway, and most recently, their new album Home, which hit No. 1 on the Alternative, Rock, and Independent charts.

Tickets are $22.50 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or the Beaumont Civic Center box office.

Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades, with five Grammy wins and over 20 acclaimed albums, and Southeast Texans are in for a treat when the Robert Cray Band performs at the Jefferson on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.

Music lovers can open theirs ears and keep an open mind for the essence of singer, guitarist and songwriter Cray’s approach to writing, recording and playing music. Considered “one of the greatest guitarists of his generation” by music critic Steve Matteo, Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar.

The group debuted in 1980, and he has a suitcase full of W.C. Handy Blues Awards. Cray has performed on numerous television shows including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman, to name a few. He has also been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

Tickets start at $29, and VIP packages are also available online at ticketmaster.com.

Recognized for his portrayal of Day-Day Jones alongside Ice Cub in the hilarious big screen films Next Friday and Friday After Next, Mike Epps will bring his comedic show to the Julie Rogers Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.

From Indiana, Epps began his stand-up comedy career in 1995 on the Def Jam Comedy Tour, then made his film debut just a few short years later.

He can be seen in such movies like All About the Benjamins, The Honeymooners, Soul Men, The Hangover and The Hangover Part III.

Tickets are $44-$69 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Lorrie Morgan became the first woman in country music to begin her career with three consecutive platinum-selling albums, and the chart-topping vocalist, with over two decades of successs, will bring her talents to the Jefferson on Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m.

A native of Nashville, Morgan was born with country music in her blood as the daughter of the late country music legend George Morgan. Following in her father’s footsteps, she has released a string of hits including “Five Minutes,” “Except for Monday,” “Something in Red,” “Watch Me,” “What Part of No,” “I Guess You Had to Be There,” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.”

She has won numerous awards including CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 1992 and Album of the Year in 1994. She also made history as the youngest person to ever become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets are $30-$45 and can also be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.