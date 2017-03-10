An Evening in Tuscany is the theme for this year’s Heart Ball hosted by the American Heart Association on Saturday, March 11 at the MCM Eleganté beginning at 6 p.m. The Heart Ball is a black-tie event that attracts several hundred community leaders in medicine, business and philanthropy, and is the American Heart Association’s premiere fundraising event in the region to drive critical ongoing cardiovascular and stroke research.

It’s dinner, dancing and an exciting auction as the AHA celebrates local volunteers, supporters and honors individuals dedicated to serving the community

This year’s honorees are Dr. Michael L. Smith, a Beaumont cardiologist, and Lonnie Arrington of Fabricon International. There will also be a tribute to the late Dr. Steven Sooudi. Sooudi was a cardiologist at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Beaumont who devoted his life to treating and preventing cardiovascular disease. He was diagnosed with acute myeloblastic leukemia (AML) in 2013 and passed away in 2016 at the age of 47.

Individual tickets are $150. For more information or tickets visit goldentriangleheartball.heart.org or call (832) 918-4059.

The MCM Eleganté is at 2355 Interstate 10 Access Road in Beaumont.