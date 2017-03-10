Frank Caliendo at L'Auberge Casino Resort March 11

Comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo will perform at L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles on Saturday, March 11, at 8:30 p.m. Caliendo was best known for his work on the FOX weekly comedy show MADtv then for two seasons on his own weekly comedy sketch show Frank TV, which aired on TBS. He also headlined in Las Vegas at the Monte Carlo. Some of Caliendo’s most famous impersonations are of Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Morgan Freeman, William Shatner, Charles Barkley and Bill Clinton. Tickets are $45-$55 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. The show is restricted to ages 21 and older. For venue information, view llakecharles.com.