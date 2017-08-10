Gala of Royal Horses @ Ford Arena Friday, Aug. 11, 2017

Follow a young girl and her fairy godmother into an equine dreamland and experience the majesty, splendor and amazement of the Gala of the Royal Horses on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Ford Arena.

Brought to you by world-renowned riding master Rene Gasser, the stunning world of “Gala of the Royal Horses: Carousel of Dreams” immerses audiences in spectacular, tantalizing live performances from the most beautiful horses in the world as a young girl explores the magic of her dreams and works to find her purpose in life.

A brand-new production, Gala of the Royal Horses: Carousel of Dreams is from the very same Rene Gasser who spent the last 10 years touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, including Gala of the Royal Horses, Lipizzaners with the Stars, Equestra and El Caballo Blanco, and is now being brought exclusively to audiences across North America. A world-renowned riding master, Gasser draws on seven generations of experience to create, produce and lead a spectacular event that previously could only be seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain.

Tickets to the event are $20-$35 and can purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Ford Park box office. VIP tickets are available for $55,which includes a post-show meet and greet along with autograph/photograph opportunities.