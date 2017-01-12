Get in the game!

It takes a team of players both on and off the field to win the big game, and here’s a perfect chance to team up with the Gift of Life to battle prostate cancer at Champagne & Ribs as it presents the “Wide World of Sports” themed event Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Ford Park.

It’s a “party with a cause” with all proceeds benefiting the Gift of Life’s prostate cancer initiatives that include free prostate cancer screenings, primary care tests and diagnostic evaluations, followed by prostate cancer treatment, for medically underserved men in Southeast Texas. In addition to these lifesaving medical services, the program provides educational materials and outreach presentations throughout the area.

Co-Chairs Claudia and Jimmie Gentile, along with Charlotte Mains, are planning fan-tastic event festivities with gastronomic gourmet foods prepared by the Golden Triangle Texas Chefs Association, Go Texan and the region’s premier restaurateurs presenting their specialties staged in tailgate-party style with the best bubbly in Southeast Texas. “Out of the park” exciting music with dancing and sport games will make this the signature party of the year.

Champagne & Ribs tickets are $125 per person, and sponsorships are available.

The year’s All-Star honorees include “Big Rich” Courville, owner of Courville Cajun and Creole Catering; the Honorable Donald Floyd, Judge of 172nd District Court; Fernando Salazar, Beaumont Refinery Manager, ExxonMobil; and George Thomas, MD, Beaumont Internal Medicine and Geriatric Associates.

“The Gift of Life has improved the health of Southeast Texas men and their families for more than 20 years. We are proud to participate as honorees at Champagne & Ribs to help raise funds for the program’s lifesaving prostate cancer screenings and treatment. Please join us as we strike out prostate cancer at the Party of the Year!” said the 2017 Champagne & Ribs Honorees in a joint statement.

Showcasing their support for the Gift of Life, nationally recognized professional sport celebrities from Southeast Texas will participate at the event’s “Hall of Fame” ceremony highlighting their achievements and the importance of the organization’s health and wellness initiatives. Guests are encouraged to attend wearing their favorite sports attire and cheer on their MVPs!

Champagne & Ribs offers exhilarating opportunities for guests to purchase fabulous, one-of-a-kind silent and live auction packages, along with the chance to win a 2017 new Ford truck. With only 500 raffle truck tickets sold, you’ll have incredible odds of going home with shiny new wheels.

Since 2000, the Gift of Life has conducted nearly 9,000 free prostate cancer screenings and helped extend the lives of 71 men who have been diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer. Statistics reflect that the five-year survival rate for men whose prostate cancer is diagnosed early is nearly 100 percent.

The Gift of Life has helped extend the lives of more than 275 Southeast Texans who were diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer and navigated into treatment since inception.

In addition to its free screenings and services, the Gift of Life also delivers extensive educational outreach seminars tbhat heighten cancer awareness and promote healthy lifestyles throughout seven Southeast Texas counties. Through the Charline & Sidney Dauphin Educational Outreach Program, the Gift of Life has conducted more than 1,200 educational outreach encounters that have positively impacted more than 100,000 adults and children since its inception.

Other free medical services include blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure testing; Hepatitis C and HIV screenings; and consultations with medical professionals to discuss the significance of screenings and tests results. Clients with abnormal test results are immediately navigated through treatment, as necessary. Last year, the organization provided more than 500 prostate cancer and wellness screenings, which detected prostate cancer in two men.