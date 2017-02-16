It’s time for the 23rd annual Girls’ Haven Gumbo Festival scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Parkdale Mall in Beaumont.

There will be plenty of activities for the kids including midway of ridges, petting zoo, bounce houses and more. Enjoy live music from local acts Stone Cold, Longneck Road, the Kaiser Brothers and the Mud Flats.

Oh, did we mention gumbo?

There will be plenty to choose from as area teams pull out their best recipes for the gumbo cook-off with judging in three separate categories. Gumbo tickets will be sold on site for $7 (large bowl or four small bowls). Admission and parking are free.

This is a great way to have fun and support the mission of Girls’ Haven, which is more than just a shelter. Located at 3380 Fannin St. in Beaumont, Girls’ Haven seeks to provide a safe, nurturing environment for girls affected by physical, sexual or emotional abuse, neglect, abandonment, exploitation or severe family dysfunction. Their only priority is to promote and enhance the quality of life for girls in need from ages 6-21.

Girls’ Haven relies on the compassionate donations of individuals, businesses and organizations for its daily operation.

For more information, call (409) 832-6223 or view girlshaveninc.org.