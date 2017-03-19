Cha-ching! It’s time for the Art Museum of Southeast Texas annual fundraiser Go for the Gold on Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Olympic AMSETTA” and everyone is encouraged to come ready to win in sporty, athletic wear in honor of your favorite Olympian hero.

One ticket, which costs $100, admits entry for one into the exciting, reverse drawing and two “athlete” entries into the Go for The Gold party with cocktails and dinner catered by Two Magnolias along with the emcee entertainment of Rocky Chase and Carlo Busceme.

The winners of Go for the Gold will be determined through a reverse drawing. The holders of the final, three tickets drawn, win gold. Third place receives $1,000 in gold, second place, $1,500 in gold, and one lucky winner will become the “Olympic AMSETTA” Champion, taking home $10,000 in gold. The gold prizes are given in American Eagle coins and have value that depends on the price of gold and value on the collectors’ market. Gold coins will be on display for the evening, provided by Universal Coin and Bullion.

Only 450 tickets will be sold to maximize participants’ chance of winning; advance purchase is recommended. To purchase tickets, visit www.amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.

This year’s fundraiser is chaired by Margi and Rocky Chase.

“The Art Museum of Southeast Texas has always been the Gold Standard of our community”, said Rocky. “Margi and I are proud to help in this effort…and support their many exhibitions and educational programs...come out and enjoy the food, fun, and Go for the Gold.”