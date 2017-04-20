Go Texan Cookoff

The 2017 Jefferson County Go Texan Cook-Off is set for April 21 and 22 at the Elk’s Lodge, 11431 Highway 90, Beaumont. The two-day event will raise funds for local youth.

“This is the last major event of the year for us (JCGT),” said Jay LeBlanc, Jefferson County Go Texan ambassador. “We want everyone to come out, grab a great meal and help us in giving our stand-out local youth scholarships.”

Friday night kicks off with a fish fry. Then a Calcutta auction will occur for each of the teams participating in the cook-off. Split the pot, silent auction, and other raffles will start during the night as well. The Phillip Griffin Band will be on site for the entirety.

Saturday begins the cook-off for on-site teams. Judging will be at the Elk’s Lodge and will culminate with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. The first-place overall BBQ Cook-Off team will win an all-expense paid casino trip.

All funds raised during the event will directly assist Jefferson County youth with their higher-education goals. To date, Jefferson County Go Texan has awarded about $445,000 to local youth of the county.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 from any Jefferson County Go Texan Committeeman. For more information on this and other events, head to jeffersoncogotexan.com.